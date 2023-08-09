The latter two of these appear to be confronting each other in one of the snaps (above).

Tommy Egan. Lionsgate

In one image (above), Tommy appears to be deep in thought, while another (below) shows him talking to his mother Kate (Patricia Kalember) who appears to be somewhat emotionally overwhelmed by the conversation.

Tommy and Kate. Lionsgate

Meanwhile, Vic and Claudia appear deep in conversation over a drink in one image (below), while the remaining snap (further below) features both Tommy and Diamond.

Claudia and Vic Flynn. Lionsgate

According to a press release, the new season finds Tommy more determined than ever to conquer Chicago’s drug world – and he must face the consequences.

Diamond and Tommy. Lionsgate

"After cutting ties in New York, Tommy’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago," the release explains.

"The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis-turned-business partner."

The synopsis continues: "With Diamond and Jenard (Kris D Lofton) at odds, the Flynn organisation weakened, and a new connect on the scene, Tommy is more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. "

The new episodes will arrive weekly after the premiere on 1st September, with the season consisting of ten episodes in total.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 will premiere on 1st September on LIONSGATE+. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

