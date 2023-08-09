Power Book IV: Force season 2 first look – Walter and Vic in confrontation
The show returns at the beginning of next month.
There's less than a month to go until Power Book IV: Force returns for its second season at the beginning of September – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal some first-look images ahead of the new run.
The stills include glimpses of several returning characters, including Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, Isaac Keys as Diamond Sampson, Lili Simmons as Claudia Flynn, Shane Harper as Vic Flynn and Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn.
The latter two of these appear to be confronting each other in one of the snaps (above).
In one image (above), Tommy appears to be deep in thought, while another (below) shows him talking to his mother Kate (Patricia Kalember) who appears to be somewhat emotionally overwhelmed by the conversation.
Meanwhile, Vic and Claudia appear deep in conversation over a drink in one image (below), while the remaining snap (further below) features both Tommy and Diamond.
According to a press release, the new season finds Tommy more determined than ever to conquer Chicago’s drug world – and he must face the consequences.
"After cutting ties in New York, Tommy’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago," the release explains.
"The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis-turned-business partner."
Read more:
- Gavin & Stacey stars don't want to do another season – just a special
- Line of Duty and Detectorists stars cast in ITV drama The Long Shadow
The synopsis continues: "With Diamond and Jenard (Kris D Lofton) at odds, the Flynn organisation weakened, and a new connect on the scene, Tommy is more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. "
The new episodes will arrive weekly after the premiere on 1st September, with the season consisting of ten episodes in total.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Power Book IV: Force Season 2 will premiere on 1st September on LIONSGATE+. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.