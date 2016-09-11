But it seems as if the actress herself feels it’s time to do something a little different on the professional front as well.

“I would quite like to get out of the bonnet, I haven’t done anything modern for five years,” Bentall tells RadioTimes.com.

She’s not wrong. As well as Poldark she has appeared in period projects Lost in Austen, Lark Rise to Candleford and The Paradise.

“I always wanted to play a hooker or something, I have got to get out of these corsets.”

Verity the hooker? Would Poldark fans be ready for that, I wonder?

Poldark continues on Sunday nights on BBC1 at 9pm