Victoria, ITV's period drama starring former Doctor Who companion Jenna Coleman as the young Queen, has a head start on Poldark.

It begins this Sunday (28th August) on ITV, with episode two airing the following day, Bank Holiday Monday. The two dramas will then go head to head when Victoria episode three and the Poldark opener air at 9pm on Sunday 4th September.

But unlike his co-star, Aidan Turner seemed relaxed about the clash. “We met the guys from Victoria, Jenna and Tom [Hughes, who plays Prince Albert] in LA, a few weeks ago doing press," he said during a Q&A at the launch of Poldark on Monday night. "They were lovely and they were great and we figured out what happens if we do go head to head and we just kind of figured it doesn’t matter. People who want to watch a show will watch a show, you know. That's kind of the way it is these days.”

However Turner noted that both Victoria and Poldark are made by the same production, Mammoth Screen, and took the opportunity to rib executive producer Damien Timmer about the clash. Turner suggested that Timmer was going to win either way, but joked there might be an even better show on at the same time.

"What else is going on?" asked Turner. "Could you double down and lose?"

Victoria begins at 9pm on Sunday 28th August on ITV and continues at the same time the following night. Poldark returns to BBC1 at 9pm on Sunday 4th September