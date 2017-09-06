The son of Doctor Who star Peter Davison has just joined the cast of Poldark
Louis Davison, son of Fifth Doctor Peter Davison and brother-in-law of Tenth Doctor David Tennant, will be joining the BBC1 drama for series four
Louis Davison, the son of Doctor Who actor Peter Davison, is joining the cast of Poldark series four as the new Geoffrey Charles.
Filming for series four is already in full swing, and yesterday the BBC shared a shot from the set with the young Davison in full Poldark garb.
Davison replaces Harry Marcus, who played Geoffrey Charles in Poldark series three.
Davison's older sister Georgia Tennant – who's married to fellow Doctor Who star David Tennant – celebrated the latest family acting success on Twitter.
While the actor who previously held the role wished his successor luck.
More like this
Many Poldark fans are sad to see Marcus go:
Davison comes from a venerable family - as the son of Fifth Doctor Peter Davison, and the brother-in-law of Tenth Doctor David Tennant - so there is no cause to think he won't be able to adequately fill Marcus' shoes.
Poldark series four will air in 2018