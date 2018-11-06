The older Geoffrey was even seen enjoying a grown-up drink with cousin Ross (Aidan Turner).

The growth spurt was too much for some viewers…

Especially since other characters, including Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson), don’t appear to have aged at all…

More like this

However, Poldark viewers were left with a puzzle more pressing than the show's selective ageing. At episode’s three close, doc Dwight Enys noticed something seriously wrong with Caroline’s baby, Sarah. More specifically, something wrong with her eyes.

Has the poor child got a mystery illness? Or does the child's eye colour allude to Caroline's secret infidelity?

The wait to find out in the next episode will feel like years – in Geoffrey Charles time, anyway.

Poldark season four airs on Sundays, 9/8c, Masterpiece on PBS

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 25 June 2018