Donor Party

A: A professional slacker is forced to grow up when he discovers he has a child resulting from his days as a sperm donor. After a single mother contacts him with the news, he begins a relationship with her and the son he never knew he had.

B: A private hospital arranges a social event aimed at pairing up terminally ill organ donors with prospective recipients. Friendships and alliances develop – but with so much at stake, can anyone really be trusted?

Answer: A

REVEAL

Ex-Men

A: A young man finds camaraderie among the more experienced guys he meets in a short-term rental complex.

B: A group of post-op transsexuals become masked, high-heeled crimefighters after meeting at a counselling group for victims of violent crime.

Answer: A

REVEAL

The Returned

A: Sitcom about the disastrous love lives of a group of staff working on the returns and refunds counter of a busy department store.

B: Things will never be the same again for the people of Aurora after the loved ones they have buried and mourned begin to return from the dead.

Answer: B

REVEAL

Holding Patterns

A: Ensemble comedy about a group of friends whose lives change for ever after they survive a plane crash.

B: Margaret has the best collection of knitting patterns in town – and her fellow anatics will do anything to get their hands on them...

Answer: A

REVEAL

The List

A: A post-apocalyptic Los Angeles is under the sway of a religious cult which follows the teachings of an ancient manuscript. But the text is actually a to-do list that once belonged to 21st-century singleton Brad, whose life is revealed in flashback.

B: When members of the Federal Witness Security Program start turning up dead, a US Marshal leads the hunt for the person who stole “the list”, a top secret file that identifies every member of the program.

Answer: B

REVEAL