Set in the 1970s, the series features songs by artists including David Bowie, The Who and The Pretenders, while also of course featuring a hefty dose of the Sex Pistols' own tracks from throughout their initial three-year run.

Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols series Pistol has now arrived on Disney Plus and, as you can expect from a music biopic, the show features a killer soundtrack.

The series almost didn't feature the Pistols' music at all, after the band's frontman John Lydon, AKA Johnny Rotten, tried to block it from being used, calling the series “the most disrespectful sh*t I’ve ever had to endure”. However, band members Paul Cook and Steve Jones won a legal battle with Lydon in August last year, meaning the songs were allowed to feature.

But which Sex Pistols songs are included in each episode, called tracks, and which other artists feature? Read on for our breakdown of all the songs featured across Pistol's six-episode run.

Pistol soundtrack - every song featured in the Disney Plus series

Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones. Miya Mizuno/FX

Pistol Track 1: The Cloak of Invisibility

Moonage Daydream – David Bowie

Dance To The Music – Sly & The Family Stone

Bang A Gong (Get It On) – T.Rex

Je t’aime… moi non plus – Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg

I’ve Got The Music In Me – The Kiki Dee Band

Big Spender – Shirley Bassey

Who Are You – The Who

(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay – Otis Redding

It’s Caper Time (The Self Preservation Society) – Quincy Jones

Starman – David Bowie

Un bel dì, vedremo – Maria Callas

Silver Machine – Hawkwind

Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd

My Boy Lollipop – Millie

Pistol Track 2: Rotten

You Don’t Own Me - Lesley Gore

I’m Eighteen - Alice Cooper

Jeepster - T.Rex

An American Trilogy - Elvis Presley

All Day and All of the Night - The Kinks

No Fun - The Stooges

Roadrunner - The Modern Lovers

Wreck a Buddy - The Soul Sisters

Wrong ’Em Boyo - The Rulers

Shang-A-Lang - Bay City Rollers

Pills - New York Dolls

I’m a Lazy Sod - Sex Pistols

Recollection - Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble

Pistol Track 3: Bodies

Christian Lees as Glen Matlock. Miya Mizuno/FX

When I Need You - Leo Sayer

Substitute - Sex Pistols

They Say I'm Different - Betty Davis

Road Runner - Bo Diddley

F**k This F**k That - DeadBeatVillain

Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols

I Can’t Stand the Rain - Tina Turner

Bodies - Sex Pistols

Night Doctor - The Upsetters

Pistol Track 4: Pretty Vaaaycunt

Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols

St James Infirmary Blues - Uncertain origin

Pretty Vacant - Sex Pistols

Boogie Nights - Heatwave

Problems - Sex Pistol

Satellite - Sex Pistols

Pablo Picasso - The Modern Lovers

X Offender - Blondie

Milk and Honey - Lizzard

EMI - Sex Pistols

Ever Fallen in Love - Buzzcocks

Pistol Track 5: Nancy & Sid

Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones. Miya Mizuno/FX

God Save The Queen - Sex Pistols

Submission - Sex Pistols

Re-Make/Re-Model - Roxy Music

Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols

Hotel California - Eagles

Kid - The Pretenders

Pistol Track 6: Winterland

I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water - Elvis Presley

Liar - Sex Pistols

007 (Shanty Town) - Desmond Dekker & The Aces

New York - Sex Pistols

Holidays In The Sun - Sex Pistols

Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols

No Fun - Sex Pistols

You Need Hands - Max Bygraves

Brass in Pocket - The Pretenders

My Way - Sex Pistols

No Feeling - Sex Pistols

