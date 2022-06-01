Pistol soundtrack: Every Sex Pistols song in the Disney Plus series
The series features some iconic 70s hits from the Sex Pistols and their contemporaries.
Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols series Pistol has now arrived on Disney Plus and, as you can expect from a music biopic, the show features a killer soundtrack.
Set in the 1970s, the series features songs by artists including David Bowie, The Who and The Pretenders, while also of course featuring a hefty dose of the Sex Pistols' own tracks from throughout their initial three-year run.
The series almost didn't feature the Pistols' music at all, after the band's frontman John Lydon, AKA Johnny Rotten, tried to block it from being used, calling the series “the most disrespectful sh*t I’ve ever had to endure”. However, band members Paul Cook and Steve Jones won a legal battle with Lydon in August last year, meaning the songs were allowed to feature.
But which Sex Pistols songs are included in each episode, called tracks, and which other artists feature? Read on for our breakdown of all the songs featured across Pistol's six-episode run.
Pistol soundtrack - every song featured in the Disney Plus series
Pistol Track 1: The Cloak of Invisibility
Moonage Daydream – David Bowie
Dance To The Music – Sly & The Family Stone
Bang A Gong (Get It On) – T.Rex
Je t’aime… moi non plus – Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg
I’ve Got The Music In Me – The Kiki Dee Band
Big Spender – Shirley Bassey
Who Are You – The Who
(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay – Otis Redding
It’s Caper Time (The Self Preservation Society) – Quincy Jones
Starman – David Bowie
Un bel dì, vedremo – Maria Callas
Silver Machine – Hawkwind
Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd
My Boy Lollipop – Millie
Pistol Track 2: Rotten
You Don’t Own Me - Lesley Gore
I’m Eighteen - Alice Cooper
Jeepster - T.Rex
An American Trilogy - Elvis Presley
All Day and All of the Night - The Kinks
No Fun - The Stooges
Roadrunner - The Modern Lovers
Wreck a Buddy - The Soul Sisters
Wrong ’Em Boyo - The Rulers
Shang-A-Lang - Bay City Rollers
Pills - New York Dolls
I’m a Lazy Sod - Sex Pistols
Recollection - Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble
Pistol Track 3: Bodies
When I Need You - Leo Sayer
Substitute - Sex Pistols
They Say I'm Different - Betty Davis
Road Runner - Bo Diddley
F**k This F**k That - DeadBeatVillain
Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols
I Can’t Stand the Rain - Tina Turner
Bodies - Sex Pistols
Night Doctor - The Upsetters
Pistol Track 4: Pretty Vaaaycunt
Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols
St James Infirmary Blues - Uncertain origin
Pretty Vacant - Sex Pistols
Boogie Nights - Heatwave
Problems - Sex Pistol
Satellite - Sex Pistols
Pablo Picasso - The Modern Lovers
X Offender - Blondie
Milk and Honey - Lizzard
EMI - Sex Pistols
Ever Fallen in Love - Buzzcocks
Pistol Track 5: Nancy & Sid
God Save The Queen - Sex Pistols
Submission - Sex Pistols
Re-Make/Re-Model - Roxy Music
Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols
Hotel California - Eagles
Kid - The Pretenders
Pistol Track 6: Winterland
I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water - Elvis Presley
Liar - Sex Pistols
007 (Shanty Town) - Desmond Dekker & The Aces
New York - Sex Pistols
Holidays In The Sun - Sex Pistols
Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols
No Fun - Sex Pistols
You Need Hands - Max Bygraves
Brass in Pocket - The Pretenders
My Way - Sex Pistols
No Feeling - Sex Pistols
