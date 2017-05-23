They take with them their teenage children Tina (Rosie Day) and Freddie (played by Brenock O’Connor, a face familiar to Game of Thrones viewers for his work as Jon Snow’s apprentice-turned-betrayer Olly).

But the Pembertons’ dreams quickly turn to a nightmares in the face of hostility from their largely blue collar clientele and interesting new habits - barbecued alligator anyone?

Kim Fields (The Facts of Life) plays their larger than life neighbour Rhoda while Kevin Nash (Magic Mike) is ex-wrestler and park resident Troy. Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) takes on the role of another resident, busy-body Aiden.

The broadcaster said: “Mal’s bought an RV Park with plans for a booming family-run business, but it soon turns out that they are not going to be living the dream they hoped. Before they’ve even settled in, Mal discovers that the park is home to a group of eccentric residents who are not exactly thrilled to meet their new owners. Jen has to learn how to survive American suburbia and the kids have to navigate a US high school.

“With culture clashes aplenty, life in Britain soon seems even further away than they’d thought it would. But with the support of each other and their crazy new friends, they begin to learn how to live the American dream.”

Sky’s head of comedy Jon Mountague told RadioTimes.com he was excited by Living the Dream which he said carries “a Post Trumpian” message about US citizens who are “suspicious of aliens”. He also calls it a “blue sky show” – having the kind of weather we’re so envious of here in the UK and which we love watching in the inclement months.

Glenister himself said: “Really looking forward to making Living the Dream a reality! Along with a hugely talented cast and crew! Fire up my trailer park!”

Lesley Sharp added: “This is an amazing opportunity to work on a warm and witty comedy drama with a great colleague Phil Glenister. It's wonderful to be working with him again.”

The comedy has been written by Mick Ford (The Five), and comes from Cold Feet producers Big Talk. It will be directed by Saul Metzstein (You, Me and the Apocalypse) and Philippa Langdale (Dickensian, Skins).

Living the Dream is expected to air early next year.