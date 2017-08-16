But unfortunately, it seems that once the novelty wears off some have started deserting their new pets – and now, Game of Thrones star (and lifelong vegetarian and animal lover) Peter Dinklage has spoken out against the practice.

“We understand that due to the direwolves’ huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies,” Dinklage said in a statement released by PETA.

"Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned – as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs.

"Please, please, if you're going to bring a dog into your family, make sure that you're prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, always, adopt from a shelter," he said.

Hopefully, just like the North, the fans will remember his words.

