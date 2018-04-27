People loved McMafia's suspenseful sixth episode: "Finally something bloody happened!"
Viewers were seriously gripped by McMafia’s most eventful episode to date
It’s fair to say that BBC1’s McMafia has been a slow burner. The Sunday night drama began with a lot of long pauses and spreadsheet-fiddling from James Norton, and not a great deal of action.
How things have changed.
The sixth episode of the international crime thriller reached a shocking climax this week, with Alex Godman’s fiancée Rebecca (Juliet Rylance) suffering a gunshot to the stomach, mere seconds after revealing she was pregnant.
It was a brutal turn of events, but viewers were relieved that at last, the drama was gathering pace...
People can’t wait another week to find out if Rebecca is alright…
