There are only two episodes left before Peaky Blinders wraps up for good – but it's safe to say there's still a lot to be packed into those remaining instalments.

And ahead of next week's penultimate episode, some new first-look photos have been released which tease two arrivals that could have a major impact on the rest of the run.

First up is Duke, Tommy Shelby's mystery illegitimate child whose identity was revealed by Esme Shelby-Lee in a major new development in episode 4.

Duke Shelby – who is played by Baptise and County Lines star Conrad Khan – was described by Esme as a "thief" who works on a fairground but wants "more to life than big wheels and carousels".

Will Tommy reveal his true identity to Duke in the episode and offer him the life of riches and excitement he apparently craves?

Conrad Khan as Duke Shelby in Peaky Blinders season 6 BBC

And while the new image (above) doesn't give too much away, the very fact of his arrival is likely to have some huge repercussions for Tommy and the rest of the Shelby clan.

The other new arrival is a returning character who has been conspicuously absent from the season so far – Finn Shelby (Harry Kirton), the youngest of Tommy's brothers.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Although Finn has been seen briefly in this season, his role has been very much kept to a minimum, only really appearing in the background of a few group shots so far.

But it looks like he's going to have a much bigger role from here on out, with several images indicating a greater involvement in next week's penultimate episode.

It seems Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson, left) has some tense words to share with younger brother Finn (Harry Kirton)

Most intriguing of all is the above still that sees him alongside Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), with the pair both looking rather concerned about something.

Meanwhile, another image shows him looking rather confident – this certainly isn't the babyfaced young Finn from previous seasons.

Sunday night's fourth episode of the show contained several major bombshells, and so it's safe to say the remaining two instalments look like they are all set to be very dramatic affairs.

Harry Kirton reprises his role as Finn Shelby in the penultimate episode of Peaky Blinders BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

With several loose ends to tie up before the hit show draws to a close, it's anyone's guess as to where things will go – and whether Tommy Shelby will make it out alive.

Episode 5, titled The Road to Hell, has an official episode synopsis that reads: "In the light of extraordinary personal revelations, Tommy takes a course of action that will change everything.

Advertisement

"Meanwhile, his enemies’ plans start to fall into place."