"She introduced the world to CJ Parker and became one of the most iconic characters of a generation - for the most successful TV show of all time," Johnson wrote.

"A pleasure to welcome (as gorgeous as ever) Pamela Anderson to our #BAYWATCH cast. We couldn't have made this movie without you. Welcome home. Thrilled you had a blast with us!"

Anderson's role in the movie is unknown. She won't be reprising her role of CJ Parker, as actress Kelly Rohrbach has taken on the role.

Anderson will appear in the movie alongside Johnson and Rohrbach, as well as Zach Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Ilfenesh Hadera and Priyanka Chopra.

Baywatch is set for release in May 2017