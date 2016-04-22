Pamela Anderson will be in the new Baywatch movie
The actress who played CJ Parker in the original TV series will appear as a new character in the big screen adventure
Pamela Anderson is returning to the beach. The 48-year-old actress, who starred in the original TV series, is set to make an appearance in the upcoming new movie.
Dwayne Johnson, who is producing and starring in the reboot, announced the news on Instagram, saying they were "thrilled" to have the actress on board.
"She introduced the world to CJ Parker and became one of the most iconic characters of a generation - for the most successful TV show of all time," Johnson wrote.
"A pleasure to welcome (as gorgeous as ever) Pamela Anderson to our #BAYWATCH cast. We couldn't have made this movie without you. Welcome home. Thrilled you had a blast with us!"
Anderson's role in the movie is unknown. She won't be reprising her role of CJ Parker, as actress Kelly Rohrbach has taken on the role.
More like this
Anderson will appear in the movie alongside Johnson and Rohrbach, as well as Zach Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Ilfenesh Hadera and Priyanka Chopra.
Baywatch is set for release in May 2017