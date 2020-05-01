Without giving too much of the plot away, she dropped several teases when in conversation with IndieWire.

“Ruth has a really good intuition, a gut feeling, always, like she was always right, and Marty and the Byrdes kind of took over that and she stopped listening to that, and at season three, she made the mistake again [of] not listening to her gut, going with the Byrdes, doing all this stuff for the Byrdes, and she’s done with it,” the star said.

“In season four, she wants that independence back that she had before the Byrdes came in. She realized she was more independent and stronger without the Byrdes.

“She thought she was going to be stronger with the Byrdes, but in reality that wasn’t the case. She’s realizing that, and that’s what season is going to be.”

Sounds suitably ominous.

Garner also opened up about her performance on the hit series so far, offering her take on Ruth’s unlikely romance with Wendy Byrde’s (Laura Linney) brother, Ben (Tom Pelphrey).

“I wanted to make sure that she was growing. The thing you see this season is a more sensitive, vulnerable, and gentle side of Ruth and I think it’s because she has a love interest,” she said.

“She always has that wall, and with Ben she put down that wall, because she actually needed to be loved because… she lost everybody in her life.”

The third season of Ozark, now available to watch on Netflix, attracted an estimated 975,000 unique viewers on its first day, according to Nielsen. That’s more than triple the audience season two scored for its premiere.

