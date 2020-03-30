Here's everything you need to know...

Who composed the music for Ozark?

The soundtrack is by composing duo Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans.

Which songs are featured in season 3?

Beethoven, Symphony No 7 in A Major op 92

Theophilis London, Bebey

>Radiohead, The Daily Mail

Redbone, Come and Get Your Love

>REO Speedwagon, Time for Me To Fly

Arthur Ahbez, The Fundamentals

Wu-Tang Clan, C.R.E.A.M

>Bésame Mucho

Brujeria, Brujeruzmo

Brujeria, Revolucion

Gang Starr, Full Clip

The Sonics, Have Love Will Travel

Etta James, I’d Rather Go Blind

Dion DiMucci, Only You Know

Ronald Aspery, Jazz Nightly

Eric B & Rakim, Paid in Full

Run the Jewels, Ooh La La

