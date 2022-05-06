The Outlaws shares first look at season 2 of Stephen Merchant comedy

Now, with the comedy drama about seven strangers forced to undertake community service in Bristol set to return for a second season, we've got our first look at the new episodes, with the whole gang back for more.

Stephen Merchant series The Outlaws proved to be a breakout hit last year, becoming the BBC’s biggest comedy launch of 2021.

In first look images, we see all the central cast return, alongside Claes Bang's mysterious villain, who is sure to stir up even more trouble for the community service group.

Not only do we have new pictures for the show, but we also now have a sense of when it will return, with season 2 teased as airing next month, meaning we should all be marking our calendars for June.

The Outlaws Season 2 cast BBC

The official synopsis for the new episodes reads: "Following on directly from the first series, The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences - but now they must face the fallout from their actions. If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken.

"The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins - but can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?"

Returning cast include Merchant (who also created and writes the series), Academy Award winner Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalola, Nina Wadia, Dolly Wells, Ian McElhinney, Claes Bang, Tom Hanson and Aiyana Goodfellow.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Claes Bang in The Outlaws season 2 BBC

Meanwhile Julia Davis, perhaps best known as Gavin & Stacey's Dawn, is set to join the series as a guest star in the new season.

You can watch an exclusive preview of the opening episode of The Outlaws season 2 plus a live Q&A with Stephen Merchant, Eleanor Tomlinson, Gamba Cole, Clare Perkins, Darren Boyd, Jessica Gunning and director John Butler at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival later this month – book your tickets here.

The Outlaws season 2 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in June. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.