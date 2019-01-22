In the episode, Homer becomes a TV reviewer, but is almost killed by Krusty after criticising his clown show. However, at Krusty’s trial, the jury turns on Homer after it’s revealed he only gave Outlander a B- score.

As judge Snyder says, “I heard it gets really good eight episodes in!”

Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire in Outlander, was also delighted by the reference…

As were Outlander fans everywhere...

And one even imagined what the Springfield-version of the on-screen couple would look like. It’s terrifying but oh so accurate:

Outlander season four airs on Amazon in the UK and Starz in the US