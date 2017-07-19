The much anticipated scene is just one of numerous exciting moments featured in the teaser, which also hints at Claire and Frank’s marital troubles, Brianna and Roger’s fledgling relationship and Jamie’s, er, legal issues back home in Scotland.

It certainly looks set to be a dramatic season and we, for one, can’t wait.

Outlander season 3 airs on Starz in the US on September 10th and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from September 11th