Outlander teases Claire and Jamie’s print shop reunion in dramatic new season three trailer
One of Diana Gabaldon’s most beloved novel scenes is coming!
September can’t come soon enough for fans of time-travel drama Outlander and with the arrival of a tantalising new season three trailer we’re assuming they’ll be wishing the summer away.
The sneak peek at the next trip to Scotland, Boston and beyond concludes with the build up to Claire and Jamie’s big reunion – which fans of the books will know takes place in a print shop.
The much anticipated scene is just one of numerous exciting moments featured in the teaser, which also hints at Claire and Frank’s marital troubles, Brianna and Roger’s fledgling relationship and Jamie’s, er, legal issues back home in Scotland.
It certainly looks set to be a dramatic season and we, for one, can’t wait.
Outlander season 3 airs on Starz in the US on September 10th and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from September 11th