And the best news of all? They're starting from tomorrow (23rd August).

We've got the low-down on all the episodes, when they're out and how you can be a part of the action - read on to find out more.

How to watch the Outlander specials

The Outlander summer specials will be available to stream via the Outlander Collector Facebook page.

The four-part series has been made in conjunction with Doctors Without Borders, an international aid organisation who work with over 70 countries around the globe.

Viewers can donate to the charity via the Facebook page.

What are the four Outlander specials about?

We start proceedings with the novels, as Book Corner with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis take a look over the creation of the story, how it has been adapted for the small screen and they will no doubt be on hand to answer any burning fan questions. Gabaldon is also expected to reveal details of her ninth book. Available on 23rd August.

Next, we go to the kitchen with A Taste of Outlander. Theresa Carle-Sanders (who wrote Outlander Kitchen, available on Amazon now), is joined by stars of the show, Lauren Lyle and John Bell to make an historical interpretation of fish and chips. Yummy! Available 30th August.

Just a couple of days later, The Music of Outlander airs. Series composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough chat all things music as they reflect on the past five seasons of Outlander. There's also set to be a special rendition of Flowers of the Forest by Maria Doyle Kennedy and 12 singers will perform The Skye Boat Song. Available 6th September.

And finally, it's the big one: Catch Up with Caitriona and Sam. Claire and Jamie will reunite on screen to fill us all in on the past couple of months, chat about their favourite moments from the previous seasons and they will even answer fan questions. You don't want to miss this! Available 13th September.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.