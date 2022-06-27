Izzy Meikle-Small (best known for Never Let Me Go and Snow White and the Huntsman) has signed up for the next batch of episodes, and will be joined by Joey Phillips (Billy Elliot).

Season 7 of Outlander is set to be a star-studded affair, following the announcement of two new cast members.

The pair will play Rachel Hunter and Dr Denzell Hunter, respectively, and those who are familiar with the books, will know these two very well.

Brother and sister Rachel and Denzell are Quakers, whose quiet country life is thrown upside down when Young Ian (played by John Bell) brings an injured William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart) to their door.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Denzell firmly believes in liberty, and agrees to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon, while fiery Rachel catches the admiration of William and Young Ian.

Showrunner Matthew B Roberts said of the casting: "We’re excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the Outlander family and can’t wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life."

Outlander season 7 started filming in April 2022, following a pandemic-induced hiatus.

Speaking of the exciting development, Caitriona Balfe shared on Twitter: "Here we go… Season 7!!!!!! What????? Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!!!!"

Outlander is available to watch on Starz US now and to stream on STARZPLAY in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.