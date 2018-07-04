Unfortunately, though, Balfe soon corrected the error, after the Once Upon a Time star had sent her a confused response.

"Wrong Colin!!! #StartingRumours" she wrote.

Sam Heughan chimed in to thank Colin for keeping the cast "going from afar", and teased a disappointed fan: "There's always season five!?"

Outlander fans can comfort themselves in the knowledge that they've already got some brilliant additions to look forward to for the new season in the form of Lord of the Rings' Billy Boyd, Kiss Me First's Simona Brown and Tim Downie (Paddington).

Outlander was renewed for season five and six in May, before the fourth season had even aired. Find out everything you need to know about season four of the time-travelling romance here.