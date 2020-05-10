"Those of you that have seen ep12, hope you likes it, please don't give it away for others. It's our strongest yet!!" he wrote ahead of the UK Amazon Prime Video air date on Monday 11th May.

"It tackles some tough issues and it may be triggering. Please, if you need to talk, know there are resources available."

The preview for the season five finale, titled Never My Love, tells fans: "Claire struggles to survive brutal treatment from her captors, as Jamie gathers a group of loyal men to help him rescue his wife; Roger and Brianna's journey takes a surprising turn."

More like this

Advertisement

The Outlander season 5 finale arrives on Prime Video on Monday 11th May in the UK. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.