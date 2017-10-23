Outlander's Claire and Jamie have FINALLY been reunited and fans are thrilled
Have you paid a visit to the Print Shop yet?
It's official. After months (and technically years in Outlander time) of waiting, Claire and Jamie have finally been reunited.
The Outlander leads spent the first five episodes of season six living in different time periods, but after a brief encounter at the end of episode five, they finally had the long-awaited 'Print Shop reunion' in the series' sixth episode.
The extended offering saw the duo awkwardly working their way back to each other as they initially struggled to make sure that their love was still strong. However, it wasn't long before the Claire and Jamie that fans knew and loved reappeared, eating a very fancy dinner before heading "abed" for a traditionally passionate Outlander reunion.
Needless to say, fans were thrilled.
The long wait for a reunion had most definitely been worth it.
There were tears. LOTS of tears.
People couldn't get over how well Jamie looked for a man who was supposed to be in his forties.
And they rather unsurprisingly really rather liked the reunion betwixt the sheets...
In fact, they loved it so much that they've already watched it more than once.
While some were even inspired to recreate the scenes themselves...
Everyone's VERY excited about what's going to happen next.
And to think, we only have to wait one week for episode seven.