First look at Outlander season 6 as extended premiere confirmed

The end of Droughtlander is in sight! Starz has confirmed Outlander season six has wrapped filming and will be arriving in early 2022.

Production had been halted due to coronavirus, meaning fans have had to wait longer than usual for the next chapter in Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) story.

The sixth series of the fantasy drama will open with a 90-minute premiere episode. Due to pandemic-related filming restrictions, it will be only eight episodes instead of the planned 12. Outlander season seven will make up for it with an extended 16-episode run, which will begin production once season six lands.

The series’ official Twitter account has also released some first-look images to tide you over until then.

In honor of #WorldOutlanderDay, I’m excited to announce that #Outlander Season 6 has officially wrapped and is coming your way in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere episode! pic.twitter.com/q0RV8QEFEv — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2021

In a statement released by Starz, Outlander showrunner Matthew B Roberts said: “We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge.

“Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy.”

The sixth season is based on the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz, confirmed the new season would introduce the Christies to the Ridge.

“We are committed to telling the story fully with gripping and bold storylines in the upcoming eight-episode season that introduces viewers to new characters including Tom, Allan and Malva Christie (Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds) who create tension on the Ridge,” she said. “We can’t wait for viewers to see the exciting sixth season that reflects the Starz #TakeTheLead initiative through unapologetic storytelling and powerful female characters.”

In the UK, Outlander episodes are released weekly via Amazon Prime, with Outlander season six expected to follow the same release schedule as previous series.

