This year's run saw lead character Molly Dawes replaced by Lance Corporal Georgie Lane, played by Michelle Keegan, after actress Lacey Turner returned to EastEnders.

The story took Georgie on a humanitarian tour to Kenya, where she was kidnapped by Al Shabaab, culminating in a thrilling wedding day showdown (poor Jamie) back in Manchester with home-grown terrorist Abu, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats once again.

As Georgie headed back to the African refugee camp to reunite with Nufula, choosing not to be with either Elvis (Luke Pasqualino) or Jamie (Royce Pierrson) many wondered whether we'd see her again.

Well, the answer is yes – yes, we will...

Speaking of the recommission, Keegan said: “I'm so happy that we'll be back for another series as I think there's definitely more stories to tell with Georgie. The reaction to the show has been overwhelming and I'm really thankful to everyone who's watched and supported it. It was an amazing experience filming with such an incredible group of people and I can't wait to do it all over again”