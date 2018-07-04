Several fans of the BBC1 show, which stars Michelle Keegan in the lead role, said they were frustrated by the move, especially as the BBC did not have live coverage of the football anyway.

"England had better win this game now Our Girl has been postponed," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"When you find out there's no Ackley Bridge or Our Girl cause of England," another fan said. Several other users said they were "fuming" that the football match had taken precedence.

Last week, episode four of Our Girl moved ten minutes later to 9.10pm on Tuesday, while this week the BBC decided against pitting the drama up against the England v Colombia game on ITV.

That means that the latest episode of Our Girl will air on Wednesday 4th July at 9pm (except in Wales where it will air on Thursday 5th July at 9pm). Fingers crossed it will be worth the wait.

The fifth episode of Our Girl will air on Wednesday 4th July at 9pm on BBC1