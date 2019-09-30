Real-life historical figure Mosley also featured in the latest series of Peaky Blinders and was portrayed by Me Before You actor Sam Caflin — and although the actor didn't reprise his role in World on Fire, Peaky Blinders still thought the reference made for a "seamless transition" for BBC1's Sunday night scheduling.

"So #PeakyBlinders ended with Mosley and #WorldonFire starts with Mosley? Accidental or clever scheduling?," Michelle Birkby posted on Twitter.

"Didn’t expect Oswald bloody Mosley to show up in what I’ve dubbed my replacement of Peaky Blinders on a Sunday night!," wrote Megan Phelps.

Helen Hunt leads the cast as an American journalist reporting in Poland, while Sean Bean (star of Broken, Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings), Blake Harrison (of A Very English Scandal and The Inbetweeners) and Lesley Manville (of Mum and Phantom Thread) also star.

World on Fire airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC1