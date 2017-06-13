The pair will be reunited in episode two following the news that there is a vacancy for the role of magistrate in the area. Poldark considers it – but rival George Warleggan also has his eye on the job...

The new series three episode two photos also reveal a new character in the BBC1 drama, Tholly Tregirls (played by Hornblower's Sean Gilder, below left).

Tregirls comes to the area as a friend of Ross's father, but the new images show he could be something of a liability for Ross, getting into a fight and squaring up to the swarthy Cornishman.

Poldark series three episode two airs on Sunday 18th June at 9pm on BBC1.