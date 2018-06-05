The cast and crew of the show – the brainchild of executive producer Jenji Kohan – have been very quiet ever since season five ended on a cliff-hanger, which saw many of the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary being transported to different prisons after their riot came to an end with forceful police intervention.

Piper (Taylor Schilling), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) and Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) meanwhile were left in a life-threatening position as they stood their ground against incoming officers.

Details are scarce as to what will happen when the show returns, and how the show is going to manage having its main characters divided in different prisons. However, at the very least we know when Orange is the New Black season six will be on Netflix, thanks to an announcement video that was released on the official OITNB Twitter account. Check it out below.

The final line, 'To the Max', could be a reference to where the show is heading next, specifically 'maximum security'.

More like this

Advertisement

One thing's for sure: things aren't about to get any more comfortable for Netflix's favourite inmates.