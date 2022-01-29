Only Fools and Horses and Doctor Who named best BBC shows ever made

The survey was conducted by The One Show to kick off its BBC 100 celebrations, which will be happening throughout the year as the broadcasting service celebrates its centenary.

Only Fools and Horses has been named the most loved BBC television series of all-time in an exhaustive vote decided by a panel of industry experts and the general public.

Long-running sci-fi drama Doctor Who was close behind in the number two spot, having been a huge part of British pop culture since it was first broadcast back in 1963.

Landing in third place is Strictly Come Dancing, which continues to reel in huge audiences each and every year, most recently crowning EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice as its champions.

Viewers were invited to vote on a shortlist of 50 shows spanning multiple genres and decades, which was put together by a panel comprised of Radio Times' own David Butcher, Mirror TV columnist Sara Wallis, BFI Archive TV Programmer Dick Fiddy and freelance critic Hanna Flint.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

David Jason told The One Show last night: "I am delighted that Only Fools and Horses seems to be as popular as ever and that The One Show viewers have enjoyed it over the years.

"It was such a great show to be a part of and I am pleased it has given so many laughs and continues to do so to this day. From the brilliant writing of John Sullivan all the way down to the entire team in front of and behind the camera, let’s just say luvvly jubbly.”

Rounding out the top five were more recent hits including crime thriller Line of Duty and period drama Call The Midwife, the latter of which is currently airing its 11th season (with at least two more on the way).

The One Show host Alex Jones added: "It’s been a joy to look back and celebrate some classic TV shows from the BBC’s history as part of BBC 100.

"There’s been an absolutely huge response from our lovely viewers and though we couldn’t fit everything onto the list, our viewers have shown so much love for these classic shows that have connected with them across generations."

Here's the top 20 most-loved BBC shows of all-time, according to The One Show's centenary vote:

Only Fools and Horses Doctor Who Strictly Come Dancing Line of Duty Call The Midwife Gavin and Stacey Fawlty Towers Blackadder Morecambe and Wise Show The Vicar of Dibley Dad's Army Planet Earth I and II Killing Eve Dinnerladies Yes Minister / Yes Prime Minister Sherlock The Good Life Top of the Pops The Royle Family Blue Peter

Advertisement

Only Fools and Horses and Doctor Who are available to stream on BritBox. Check out more of our Comedy and Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.