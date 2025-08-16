Alongside Whittaker, the series stars Nicole da Silva and Yael Stone as three women whose bond was destroyed by a traumatic event 20 years earlier.

In the present day, Simone (Da Silva) dreams of becoming a novelist but "most of her haphazard attempts have been shoved into her bottom drawer" - that is until "the one story she could never get out of her mind, and her debut manuscript has become an unexpected overnight success".

The synopsis continues: "But it soon becomes apparent that the devastating story the book tells doesn’t exclusively belong to her. At the heart of Simone's novel is a tragedy which also happened to Tess (Whittaker) and Hat (Stone), her two childhood best friends.

"As it becomes harder to prise fact from fiction, one person’s memory and story from another’s, the book threatens to derail all their friendships, bringing old traumas to the surface of the small coastal community where they grew up, and stirring its perpetrators, who want to make it all go away."

With coastal backdrops among the imagery for the series, just where was it filmed? Read on for everything you need to know about the setting for One Night, and the filming locations used for the series.

Where was One Night filmed?

Yael Stone plays Hat. Paramount

One Night is predominantly set and filmed in Australia, with four locations used for most of the show's production.

To create the small coastal town as shown in the series, part of it was filmed on the South Coast of New South Wales, more specifically in Thirroul, a northern seaside suburb.

Just north of Thirroul is Austinmer, which was also used as one of the main filming locations for the six-part drama, as well as Clifton - a small town located between Sydney and Wollongong.

While most of the series was filmed in New South Wales, there are some segments that were filmed in Sydney. Sydney is offered as a backdrop when Simone goes to visit her publisher and hosts her book launch.

