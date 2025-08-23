In the opening episode, viewers meet Simone (Nicole da Silva), who has channelled long-buried memories into a debut novel that unexpectedly turns her into a literary sensation. But her success quickly sours as it becomes clear that the story doesn’t belong to her alone. At its core is a tragedy that also shaped the lives of her childhood friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone).

As fact and fiction blur, old secrets resurface in their coastal hometown, threatening fragile relationships and disturbing the people who would prefer the past stayed buried.

With one chapter of the story already revealed, audiences can now follow Simone, Tess and Hat as One Night unpacks the events that shattered their bond.

Here’s who else joins Da Silva, Whittaker and Stone in the cast.

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Jodie Whittaker plays Tess

Jodie Whittaker plays Tess. Paramount

Who is Tess? When one of her best friends decides to publish a book about a traumatic incident that happened two decades ago, old wounds are reopened as Tess is forced to confront memories she's tried to bury.

What else has Jodie Whittaker been in? You probably know her from Doctor Who, Toxic Town, Broadchurch, Time, Trust Me, Black Mirror and Attack the Block.

Nicole da Silva plays Simone

Nicole da Silva plays Simone. Paramount

Who is Simone? She's written a book about a particularly harrowing moment in the lives of her two closest friends, which they urge her not to publish.

What else has Nicole da Silva been in? She's known for Wentworth Prison, Doctor Doctor and Rush.

Yael Stone plays Hat

Yael Stone plays Hat. Paramount

Who is Hat? She was once the glue that held the trio together. Simone's book forces her to reckon with truths Hat has long avoided.

What else has Yael Stone been in? You've probably watched her in Orange Is the New Black.

Additional cast includes:

Kat Stewart plays Vicki

George Mason plays Joey

Erroll Shand plays Trevor

Noni Hazlehurst plays Mary

Tina Bursill plays Helen

William Zappa plays Don

Damien Strouthos plays Mark

Jillian Nguyen plays Eden

One Night airs on ITV1 on Saturday nights at 9.30pm and is also available to watch on ITVX, STV and STV Player.

