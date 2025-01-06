"We think we know what this job is, until we get that one call," says Troian Bellisario's Officer Traci Harmon in the trailer.

All eight episodes will arrive on Thursday 9th January on Prime Video.

On Call cast: Who stars?

Lori Loughlin as Lieutenant Bishop in On Call. Elizabeth Morris/Prime

The main cast of On Call is as follows:

Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) as Officer Traci Harmon

Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor, Bloodline, Party of Five) as Officer Alex Diaz

Eriq LaSalle (ER) as Sergeant Lasman

Lori Loughlin (The Edge of Night, Full House, 90210, When Calls the Heart) as Lieutenant Bishop

Rich Ting (Tulsa King, Virgin, The Man in the High Castle) as Sergeant Koyama

On Call plot: What's it about?

The series is described as an "adrenalised procedural that puts us inside the squad car and on the streets with Long Beach Police".

"Through training officer Traci Harmon and rookie Alex Diaz, the series examines how the complexities of the job affects the human condition," continues the official logline.

"Harmon will be enlightened by a kid from the streets, while Diaz will learn that policing isn’t black and white - it requires shades of grey."

On Call trailer: Is it available to watch?

Yes - you can watch the explosive trailer for On Call right now.

On Call will be available to stream on Prime Video from Thursday 9th January

