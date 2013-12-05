The Bafta-winning actress told Jonathan Ross in an interview to be screened on Saturday: “There was more crying than there was meant to be in the script as I couldn’t stop, it was real tears.

“Anyone who watched it and cried, it’s exactly the same feeling.”

She also revealed that she failed to control her bodily functions when working with her Peep Show co-stars Robert Webb and David Mitchell.

Talking about her early days with the pair, she said: “We met when we were 19 years old, the material was glaringly good.

“We were doing a production of the Miser, and David insisted he had a real bow tie on stage and each time he appeared on stage trying to tie it between costume changes it got bigger and bigger and one day I couldn’t take it, the suspense was killing me and I wet myself on stage.”

Last month Colman confirmed confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller in Broadchurch series two – but will not be featuring in the US remake alongside co-star David Tennant.

The Jonathan Ross Show is on Saturday at 10:45pm on ITV

