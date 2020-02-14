"Let me remind you of a certain truth. There is strength in difference..." BBC One has released the first-look trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s bestselling Young Adult novel, Noughts and Crosses.

The dystopian drama will be set in an alternate world where white and black people are segregated, and follows star-crossed lovers Sephy (played by Masali Baduza), a member of the black ruling class, and Callum (Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan), a ‘Nought’ and member of the white underclass.