Normal People soundtrack – full playlist by episode including Imogen Heap song

Normal People, based on Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, proved hugely popular when it aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Set in Ireland (and Dublin) the story follows Connell and Marianne as they fall in and out of love over their lives.

The show is visually engaging and emotional, but it isn’t just the story that grabs you – the music does too.

The Normal People soundtrack ranges from the instrumental to mood setting. There are plenty of acoustic tracks as well as indie tunes and covers such as Love Will Tear Us Apart and Make You Feel My Love. There’s also a key nostalgia track – Imogen Heap’s Hide and Seek – yes, the tune from The OC, but put into a whole new context.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, co-music supervisor Maggie Phillips admitted Heap’s track didn’t immediately land for her. “It pulled me out,” she said. “I feel like you want to pull someone in in a moment like that. You don’t want them to be thinking about another TV show when you’re watching it.” Of course, she means The OC and that odd Saturday Night Live sketch. But the director, Lenny Abrahamson went with his gut feeling and the track stayed.

It was also important to Martin to highlight Irish music and she began curating a playlist – and that acoustic feel also came from Abrahamson.

You can listen to Normal People’s soundtrack on Spotify. Check out the episode soundtrack breakdown below.

Episode 1

“Hate Dah” by Super Silly

“Dear SJ” by Alex Gough

“Neverending Circles” by Chvrches

“Warped Window” by Anna Mieke

Episode 2

“Did It To Myself” by Orla Gartland

“Hide and Seek” by Imogen Heap

“Men Behind the Wire” by The Barleycorn

“Crazy World” by Aslan

“Horn” by Nick Drake

“Angeles” by Elliott Smith

Episode 3

“Maybe” by SOAK

“Hey Now (Arty Remix)” by London Grammar

“Gimme Life” by THAN and Victoria Liv

“I Never Got Off the Bus” by Tebi Rex

“Disco Inferno” by SUPERfreak

“Hate Dah” by Super Silly

“Havin’ a Party” by Flipside

“Only You” by Yazoo

Episode 4

“Atomos XI” by A Winged Victory For the Sullen

“Locked In” by The Lock-In

“Talk About Nothing (Not Your Dope Remix)” by Cadre Cola

“Deep Blue” by Mango x MathMan featuring Lisa Hannigan

“You and I” by Caribou

“Drop” by Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions

“Tell Me So” by The Orioles

“Highs and Lows” by August Roads

“Undertow” by Lisa Hannigan

Episode 5

“La Lune” by Billie Marten

“Dance 4 Sorrow” by Francis Lung

“Go Wild” by Friedberg

“Nikes” by Frank Ocean

“Skate” by Tycho

“Make You Feel My Love” by Ane Brun

Episode 6

“Too Much” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“I’m Happy Without You” by Ann Byers

“Smoke” by Gia Margaret

“It’s Alright” by delush featuring Strange Boy

“I Know” by August Roads

“We Played Some Open Chords And Rejoiced, For The Earth Had Circled The Sun Yet Another Year” by A Winged Victory For The Sullen

Episode 7

“It’s OK With Me” by Broadway Express

“Metroma” by The Sei

Episode 8

“Dandelion” by Jealous of the Birds

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Nerina Pallot

Episode 9

“Rare” by Selena Gomez

“Old Bear” by Cloth

“Klangfall” by Joep Beving

“99 Luftballons” by Nena

“Groovy Train” by The Farm

“Berlin” by RY X

“Scene Suspended” by Jon Hopkins

Episode 10

“Love Really Hurts Without You” by Billy Ocean

“Cannibal Tree” by Yenkee

“Good Times” by Ellie Mae Rose

“Everything I Am is Yours” by Villagers

Episode 11

“Breathe” by CamelPhat & Cristoph featuring Jem Cooke

“Strange Weather” by Keren Ann

Episode 12

“The Subterranean Heart” by Mount Alaska

“No Such Thing” by Yumi and the Weather

“Dogwood Blossom” by Fionn Regan

“Can’t Move On” by Wild Youth

“Sometimes by” Goldmund

