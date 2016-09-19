"They've all done massively well," Clarke tells this week's Radio Times. So why not follow suit? "Climb the wall, climb the wall," is the response. "That's how I am. I'm one of those people that sees the wall and I don't go, 'Ahhh, there's a big wall, I'm going to go to America.' I'm not having this – I got to get past the wall. I wanna see what's on the other side. That's how I've always been. So, straight through the wall, knock it down, climb over it, go under it.

"And I'm not saying they're quitters," he clarifies. "They have their own career paths. And they are all doing better than me, I guarantee that! But I've just never been that person. I'm eating sandwiches over here and they're eating burgers over there? I'm not having it. I'm getting over the wall."

Noel Clarke stars in The Level – starting on Friday 30th September at 9pm on ITV.

