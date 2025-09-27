Having to navigate a fatal plane crash with dilapidating food and water levels is one thing, but when each survivor starts dying in strange circumstances, it's clear that somebody wants them dead.

The series comes from novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz, with the cast being led by Eric McCormack and featuring the likes of Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery) and more.

But where was the series filmed? Read on to find out more.

Where was Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue filmed?

The cast of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón

Although, as per the title of the series, it's implied that the show is filmed in Mexico – it isn't. In fact, the Mexican jungle was recreated in the Canary Islands, specifically Gran Canaria, where filming for Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue took place.

As well as the central mystery at the heart of the series, the drama does show off some of the stunning landscapes of the Canary Islands, which are a Spanish archipelago located off the northwest coast of Africa.

Filming for the series took place in 2024 and describing filming in Gran Canaria, actress McSweeney told the BBC: "It was amazing. They've got these huge studios and they built that jungle there. I mean, by the end of the shoot, it was alive. It was sort of like a micro experiment, like the Big Bang theory in a bottle or something. They did an extraordinary job."

On the appeal of taking on a role for the show, McSweeney also admitted that filming in hotter climates like in Gran Canaria was a major appeal, saying: "For me it was a perfect storm of a couple of things. I love this genre and I'm a big fan of Anthony Horowitz's other work.

"When I read the scripts I read them like an audience member, so I was really hooked right up to the very last frame. I just couldn't believe how the story turned around – the twists, the mysteries. Then there was the idea of filming in the Canary Islands for the summer, whereas I usually get to film in Northern Ireland. So, it was like 'Let's have a bit of fun'."

Speaking about the conditions of filming in the Canary Islands, Eric McCormack told US Weekly: "The truth is, the island we shot on, there's no jungle there. It's volcanic so it's mostly a state-of-the-art studio but real, there's nothing fake in that thing. It's just they created this incredible jungle for us to be in.

"Very quickly, it became its own ecosystem. Bugs were crawling on us and I was yelling at props going, 'Did you provide bugs?' and they said 'No, it's doing it itself!'.

"It started to feel more and more real. We chopped six weeks alone just in the studio so the feeling that you're supposed to have when you're people trapped together in the middle of nowhere started to really happen, except at 6 o'clock, the bell would ring and we'd go to have Spanish food."

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue premieres on BBC One and iPlayer from Saturday 27th September.

