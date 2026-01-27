❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Night Manager season 2 finale first-look images tease grave danger for Pine and character return
The season 2 finale is set to be a thrilling hour of television.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 27 January 2026 at 3:30 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad