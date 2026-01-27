The Night Manager fans have got their first look at the season 2 finale, with a slew of newly-released images giving us some tantalising hints about how things will unfold.

Viewers have been hooked by the belated sequel, which drags Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) out of his quiet life in London on another high-stakes undercover mission, which has brought up a few nasty surprises.

Chief among them is the jaw-dropping revelation that twisted arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) survived his apparent death at the hands of disgruntled customers – and was working his way back to the top.

Until recently, he'd been plotting a comeback in cahoots with his son, Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva), but their bond has come under significant strain after Pine exposed Roper's true feelings towards his secret love-child.

These hurtful comments, combined with Teddy's strong feelings for Pine, seem to be luring him into changing sides – but can the two of them turn the tables on their shared foe?

Early images from the season finale show Pine (above) looking bruised and worried in a Colombian forest, where Roper and Teddy can also be seen exploring with flaming torches. It remains to be seen what brings them to this remote location.

Hugh Laurie and Diego Calva star in The Night Manager season 2 BBC/Ink Factory/Des Willie

Another snapshot sees Teddy's associate, Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), brought before Roper. Restrained by an unseen henchman, Roper looks royally p****d off in the troubling scene.

Roxana has proven herself adept at getting out of tough situations – but is this where her luck runs out?

Camila Morrone and Hugh Laurie star in The Night Manager season 2 BBC/Ink Factory/Des Willie

Another image confirms the return of Noah Jupe as Danny, who has been notably absent since the season 2 premiere, where we learned he was at a boarding school – and still harbouring great resentment towards Pine.

Jupe is currently on the awards trail promoting his Shakespeare drama Hamnet, co-starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley.

Noah Jupe stars in The Night Manager season 2 BBC/Ink Factory/Des Willie

Neither of the Roper boys are looking particularly happy going into this finale, with Danny looking upset as he stares into the distance (above), while Teddy is seemingly contemplating some deep shower thoughts (below).

We've all been there.

Diego Calva stars in The Night Manager season 2 BBC/Ink Factory/Des Willie

Another familiar face set to feature in the season 2 finale is Olivia Colman as fan-favourite character Angela Burr, who will be drawn back to the frontlines following the shocking murder of ally Basil (Paul Chahidi) in the penultimate chapter.

The MI6 agent was betrayed by boss Mayra Cavendish (Indira Varma) in a poignant and disturbing scene, but not before he left behind evidence for Angela to continue his work.

Olivia Colman stars in The Night Manager season 2 BBC/Ink Factory/Des Willie

The Night Manager season 2 cast also includes Hayley Squires, Michael Nardone and Alistair Petrie. But who will still be standing when the final credits roll? Tune in this weekend to find out.

The Night Manager season 2 airs Sundays on BBC One and iPlayer.

