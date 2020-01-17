Kidman said, “Right now look at Laura, I don’t think we’d ever get Laura back. She’s working in so many different things right now.

“So, I think everyone’s working in incredibly good places, which is a lovely thing to have come out of that show,” Kidman said. “Hopefully we can all collide again at some point.”

Series two of Big Little Lies itself had not originally been planned, with the first seven-episode series originally intended as a standalone, self-contained miniseries – so it’s not that surprising that there are currently no plans for a third run.

The first two seasons were both huge hits with viewers and critics alike, with the second season – which was directed by Andrea Arnold and starred Meryl Streep – airing last summer.

In the meantime, The Undoing, which is based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, sees Kidman star alongside Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland, and is set to premiere in May of this year.