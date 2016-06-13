Mad Men's Moss returns as detective Robin Griffin, this time investigating a body washed up on Sydney's Bondi Beach. Kidman will join her in the drama, and has recently arrived in Australia for filming, confirm Deadline.

Oscar-winner Kidman has worked with director Campion before, in 1996 film The Portrait of a Lady. Executive producer, See-Saw Films' Emile Sherman, said, "It's such a thrill to have Nicole join the wonderful cast of Top of the Lake series 2 and continue her collaboration with Jane."

Kidman joins series two along with Thrones and Star Wars actress Christie, who will play a "major role" in the new series.

“I am so delighted to be working on Top of the Lake 2," said Christie. "Jane Campion has been a major creative influence throughout my life and I could not feel more privileged to be working on the next instalment of her unique and enthralling drama, alongside the brilliant Elisabeth Moss.”

Top of the Lake series two is set to return to BBC2 in 2017.