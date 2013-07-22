Lyndhurst plays Danny whose background in diplomatic protection ensures he's got contacts the other officers couldn't possibly have access to.

"The thing I admire about New Tricks is it's quietly stayed at the top of the ratings," he tells the new issue of Radio Times, "taking down the talent shows and the reality shows that are banging their drum about how wonderful they are.

"I think there are TV companies that should remember who their audience is. We don't all want to pick up an iPad or watch TV on the phone. We like to draw a little ring on Radio Times and go, 'I'm going to watch that today.'

"Of course, we're all getting older and, yes, we have to have young actors coming up. There's a place for beginners, but you don't necessarily want them filling your favourite soap opera."

