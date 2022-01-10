Nicholas Donnelly – Grange Hill actor – dies, aged 83

Former Grange Hill star Nicholas Donnelly has died at the age of 83, it has been confirmed.

The actor, who played CDT teacher Mr MacKenzie on the long-running children’s drama, passed away in his sleep according to his family.

In a statement, they said: “He was a gracious, kind and lovely man, a wonderful father and grandfather.

“He was also very funny and brilliant at telling stories, acting out all the characters, marvellous company and a privilege to know. He loved nothing more than offering hospitality and making people feel welcome.”

Donnelly was a popular cast member on Grange Hill for eight seasons between 1985 and 1993 while his other notable TV roles include appearing in over 200 episodes of police drama Dixon of Dock Green between 1961 and 1976.

He also made guest appearances in a number of other popular dramas, with highlights including small roles on The Saint and The Bill, before retiring from acting in 1993 to become a church minister.

Several of Donnelly’s former Grange Hill co-stars have paid tribute, with Karen Lewis writing: “This is so sad. I worked with him during my time on Grange Hill. He was the most delightful man. A gentleman and a true professional. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP Nicholas.”

Another Grange Hill alum, Ricky Simmonds, added: “Nicholas was a true pro and a lovely man to work with. RIP.”

In an interview, Donnelly had previously explained his path into acting, saying: “I was a 10-year-old-boy playing in the street with my friends in Notting Hill when we got spotted by a documentary film company who asked if they could include us in their project. From there I was hooked on becoming an actor.

“After school, I did amateur theatre, rep tours and had a wonderful time acting, rehearsing or reading for plays. Then, in the late 50s , I got called up for The Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers based in Northern Ireland and Germany.

“I started TV in 1961, playing various police officers in Dixon of Dock Green. I did bits and pieces in the station, answering the telephone and saying, ‘It’s for you, sergeant.’

“I didn’t think it was furthering my career, so I asked the producer if I might have a reasonable scene occasionally. Nothing happened until the following year when they offered me PC Johnny Wills.”

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Alrun, and their four children and five grandchildren.