The previous five episodes of the drama have aired weekly on Monday evenings, but the channel has opted to broadcast the final two episodes over two nights this week: Monday and Tuesday.

The penultimate episode ended when Mona was taken hostage by Danny's terrorist cell. The series will conclude as Barnes and the counterterrorism unit try to get a grip on the situation and foil the imminent attacks.

However, making things even more complex, Mona and Danny are still trapped at the heart of the terror cell with their lives in grave danger. We will also discover what happens with wealthy investor Mr Khalid after his dramatic arrest...

