ITV1’s Hunting the Doorstep Conmen, which examined efforts to pursue door-to-door swindlers, managed just 2.14 million viewers according to unofficial overnight figures.

The BBC1 drama dwarfed even the soap operas’ audiences, with ITV1’s Emmerdale pulling in 5.75 million over the half hour from 7pm and BBC1’s EastEnders managing 6.06 million between 7.30pm and 8pm.

New Tricks continues to comprise the main cast of four – Alun Armstrong, Denis Lawson, Amanda Redman and Dennis Waterman. Nicholas Lyndhurst will join in episode five, replacing Armstrong.

