The former Doctor Who showrunner has created a trilogy of programmes called Cucumber, Banana and Tofu, which will air on Channel 4, E4 and online on 4OD respectively. Cucumber is a serialised drama following the life of Henry and his long-term boyfriend Lance after a disastrous date, while Banana tells standalone stories from lesser-known actors that will cover “fifty shades of gay”, according to official materials.

The cast of Cucumber includes Rufus Hound, Ardal O’Hanlon, Vincent Franklin, Fisayo Akinade and Freddie Fox, while the relative newcomers of Banana include Letitia Wright, Andrew Hayden-Smith, Georgia Henshaw and Bethany Black, with Fox and Akinade from Cucumber also making an appearance.

The third strand of the series will be a documentary about sex and sexuality, featuring interviews from the cast of Cucumber and Banana as well as contributions from other figures.

More like this

Advertisement

Cucumber, Banana and Tofu will be shown on Channel 4, E4 and 4oD in January 2015.