It looks like Frank Underwood is getting his hands dirty again in House of Cards season four.

The newest teaser trailer for the show's upcoming series shows Underwood's Chief of Staff, Doug Stamper, shovelling dirt out of the ground. Is this more presidential dirty work, throwing us back to the shocking ending of season three?

Nope, it's just some innocent tree planting ceremony for President Underwood's latest campaign.

Still, sinister right?

This tree isn't the only thing that Underwood needs to put in the ground. Following last season's cliffhanger, Underwood's job of covering up his shady past is going to be much, much harder.

Series 4 of House of Cards will stream on Netflix from 4 March 2016.

