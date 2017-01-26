It was two years ago now, but hopefully you'll remember that when we left off Sheriff Dan Anderssen (Richard Dormer) had been forced to shoot Elena (Verónica Echegui), the woman he loves, after she became infected with a virus that turned her into a psychotic killer. Well she's alive, but it looks like she's in a coma, so whether she ever wakes up is another matter...

Season two will introduce us to some new characters, including Dr Sarinda Khatri played by ER's Parminder Nagra, who obviously has a thing for the medical profession...

Hollywood star Dennis Quaid (right) also joins as trawlerman Michael Lennox, alongside original star Sofie Grabol as town governor Hildur Odegard...

There's also this mysterious, and kind of scary, character...

When episode one opens, Sheriff Anderssen is missing, gone out into the Arctic wilderness after shooting Elena, and his deputy Eric has gone after him, leaving officers Petra Bergen (Alexandra Moen) and Ingrid Witry (Mia Jexen) to tackle law and order in Fortitude by themselves...

At least we know Eric will be back at some point...

Another series, another deadly threat incinerated with flame throwers? Welcome back to Fortitude...

Fortitude series two begins on Thursday 26th January at 9pm on Sky Atlantic