“It’s great to have two actors who don’t complain… later in their careers, they probably will,” Horowitz told RadioTimes.com with a smile.

But the pair's youthful enthusiasm had a flip side on set when they interrupted an elaborate action sequence with their uncontrolled laughter.

While waiting for the call of "Action!" one of them, you see, had broken wind at the tensest possible moment and with the cameras and special effects people waiting expectantly.

“It never happened on Foyle’s War,” says Horowitz with a sigh.

