New Blood writer Anthony Horowitz reveals the pros and cons of having such a young cast...
“It wouldn’t have happened on Foyle’s War” jokes the scriptwriter after filming was interrupted because stars Mark Strepan and Ben Tavassoli started giggling over an unexpected fart
BBC1 has cast a pair of fresh young actors – Mark Strepan and Ben Tavassoli – in the lead roles of its latest police drama, New Blood.
Which certainly has its benefits, according to Anthony Horowitz, the writer of the sedate Second World War drama Foyle’s War who also scripted the new show.
“It’s great to have two actors who don’t complain… later in their careers, they probably will,” Horowitz told RadioTimes.com with a smile.
But the pair's youthful enthusiasm had a flip side on set when they interrupted an elaborate action sequence with their uncontrolled laughter.
While waiting for the call of "Action!" one of them, you see, had broken wind at the tensest possible moment and with the cameras and special effects people waiting expectantly.
“It never happened on Foyle’s War,” says Horowitz with a sigh.
New Blood is on BBC1 at 9pm on Thursday nights