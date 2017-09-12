The drama is based on O’Connor’s play of the same name and tells the story of a young Irish vlogger called Imogene, played by Doctors actress Michelle Fox, through a series of vlogs that are all from her perspective as she deals with anorexia.

Kay Mellor, Rollem Productions Executive Producer, says: "I am so excited and thrilled that Overshadowed has been commissioned for BBC3. It is such an important, modern story of our times, told in an innovative and exciting way by two young people.

"It has long been a dream of mine to be able to help give a voice to new writers and I am delighted to be championing Eva O'Connor and Hildegard Ryan, who have something really important to say."

Meanwhile O’Connor and Ryan added: "We are delighted to be working with Kay, her amazing team at Rollem Productions and BBC Three to bring this story, which is very close to our hearts, to life.

"We hope Overshadowed will be a fresh and innovative take on eating disorders and the way they can take over young people’s lives. We feel the YouTube style episodes are the perfect way to chart Imogene’s journey and capture the minds of young audiences."