Netflix, however, has finally shared a whole heap of new information about the Breaking Bad spin-off: the film title, the release date, and this first-look teaser trailer.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be released on the streaming service on 11th October 2019. (And though the date in the YouTube trailer is 10.11.19, we're not talking about November – the Americans just write their dates in the wrong order. Bear with them.)

Netflix's synopsis teases: "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."

More like this

This "gripping thriller" is written and directed by original Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and brings back some of the characters of the original 2008-2013 TV series, which told the story of terminally ill chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his crystal meth empire.

Walter teamed up with his former student Jesse to make meth as a way to make money for his family – but ultimately created a drug empire, with far-reaching consequences. The last time we saw Jesse Pinkman he had made his escape from the Neo Nazi gang holding him captive, using a stolen Chevorlet El Camino.

Fans have long wondered whether we might somehow see Walter White again in the Breaking Bad movie, despite the character's death. No sign of him in the teaser trailer, but we'll be keeping an eye out...

Advertisement

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be released on 11th October 2019 on Netflix